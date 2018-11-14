Magdalena Bay Share Seductive Alt-Pop Single 'Ghost'

There's something about darkness that pop can't quite pull away from.

It's in the genre's core DNA, that fusion of light and shade, forever in creative collaboration.

Alt-pop pairing Magdalena Bay explored the light earlier in the year, releasing stellar single 'The Girls' in October.

New track 'Ghost' offers a darker counterpoint, a tale of phantom seduction that forever finds its own path.

Pitched as somewhere between Britney Spears and MGMT it's a crystal-clear synth pop fusion that leaves a nagging, incessantly infectious impact.

They explain...

"We wanted to try something new when we started writing 'Ghost'", explains the band. "We had just finished a string of really bubblegum pop songs. Then, this spooky beat came out of nowhere. The song is darker than our previous releases - but it’s still fun and totally dancy. To us, Ghost is what would happen if Britney Spears and MGMT collaborated on a track. The lyrics are inspired by the iconic 80’s film Mr. Vampire, which Mica had just watched in a Chinese film class. The story of a ghost seductress taking over a man’s life really resonated with us."



