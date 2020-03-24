Maeve's 'Manic Pixie Dream Girl' Is A Rejection Of Pop Culture Tropes

Maeve returns with new stormer 'Manic Pixie Dream Girl'.

The pop rebel grew up in the Cayman Islands, with her Irish heritage evident in those huge family parties.

Music was always a part of her life, yet she grew up with labels, soaking up genre after genre.

Chaotic pop melodies matched to hip-hop culture, her take on songwriting sits outside the norm.

New single 'Manic Pixie Dream Girl' explodes pop culture definitions, pushing back against the suffocating barriers placed in the way of young women.

A plea for independence, it's a crunching slice of alt-rebel that plays by its own rules.

“The manic pixie dream girl is a trope that refers to a specific female character in film. These female characters exist to help often lonely, depressed men to live their life and further their character development. This song is about feeling like this manic pixie dream girl trope in real-life, realising it and then rejecting it,” she states. “When I was producing it I wanted to have these aggressive sonics fighting with the more delicate piano to show this transition.”

Photo Credit: Armand Da Silva

