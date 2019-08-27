Mae Muller x Ms Banks x Caitlyn Scarlett Display Unity On New Single 'Drama'

Three artists, three very different approaches...
Robin Murray
News
What do you get if you cross Mae Muller with Ms Banks and Caitlyn Scarlett?

A bit of drama, that's what. Three artists with hugely different approaches to the art, they decided to link up, to show some unity in the studio.

Out now, 'Drama' is a blistering display, with its searing message of empowerment arising from a feeling of inter-connection in the studio.

Mae Muller comments: “It’s very easy that people would want to pit girls against each other, and it would be very easy for us to all hate each other and be in competition. But we don’t want that, if we all get on and we all support each other then why can’t you accept that. There’s no drama here.”

Victizzle produces the beat, with each lyric stripping down the theme to its core. Raw and real, 'Drama' is emphatically creative and straight to the point.

Caitlyn insists: “All our verses are quite honest, rather than thinking about the impression we wanted to make we just put the best we could in.”

Tune in now.

