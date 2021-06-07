Madrid Duo The Parrots Line Up New Album 'Dos'

The Parrots will release new album 'Dos' on October 29th.

The Spanish duo's debut album was released in 2016, and became a breakout moment for the Madrid group.

‘Los Niños Sin Miedo’ blended garage rock riffs with bubblegum songwriting, something the two aim to expand on with their incoming LP.

Out this Autumn, 'Dos' will spring a surprise or two - notably with the inclusion of multi-million selling Spanish star C. Tangana.

Punchy single ‘You Work All Day And Then You Die’ is out now, and it finds the pair - Diego García and Alex de Lucas - hitting the ground running.

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

1. You Work All Day And Then You Die

2. Just Hold On

3. Maldito (feat C. Tangana)

4. Lo Dejaría Todo

5. Don’t Cry

6. It's Too Late To Go To Bed

7. Nadie Dijo Que Fuera Fácil

8. Fuego

9. Amigos

10. How Not To Be Seen

11. Romance (feat Los Nastys)

- - -