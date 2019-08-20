Madonna Shares Controversial COVID-19 Conspiracy

Madonna has shared a controversial COVID-19 conspiracy theory on Instagram.

The post - which the social media giant immediately flagged - relates to a so-called 'cure' invented by controversial Texas-based doctor Stella Immanuel.

The fake cure - which has also been shared by Donald Trump - has been blocked on Instagram, and Madonna's post now reads 'false information'.

Stella Immanuel previously gained enormous criticism for making anti-transgender and homophobic views, and also claimed that the condition endometriosis is caused by “sex demons”.

In her initial post, Madonna labelled the doctor her "hero".

Madonna has not commented further. Her most recent studio album 'Madame X' came last year, and was followed by a truncated by well-received theatre tour.

(via Independent )

