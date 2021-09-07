Madonna Says: Free Britney

Madonna has posted a message of support for Britney Spears.

The two collaborated on 2003 single 'Me Against The Music' and famously kissed onstage at the MTV VMAs the same year.

Madonna has been criticised of late for failing to provide support to Britney, as the pop star attempts to wrestle free of her conservatorship.

With Britney Spears speaking eloquently to a court hearing, Madonna has posted her support.

In a message on Instagram, the Queen of Pop says simply: “Give this woman her life back.”

She adds: “Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries. This is a violation of human rights! Britney we coming to get you out of jail!”

The post features Madonna wearing a tank top with Britney Spears' name on it.

The move comes as a number of changes take place in the conservatorship case; Britney's court-appointed lawyer, Samuel Ingham III, asked to resign, while her long-time manager Larry Rudolph has exited.

- - -