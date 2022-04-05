Madonna Preps Two Brand New Compilations

Madonna has shared plans for two brand new career-spanning compilations.

The Queen Of Pop recently made history, topping the Dance Club chart for the 50th time in her career.

The only artist to have achieved this feat on any single Billboard chart, Madonna toast another record-breaking achievement with a new project.

'FINALLY ENOUGH LOVE: 50 NUMBER ONES' was curated by Madonna, and features her favourite remixes of those iconic chart-topping dance hits.

Alongside this, an abridged version - the 16 track 'FINALLY ENOUGH LOVE' - will also be released.

'FINALLY ENOUGH LOVE' - 16 track version - hits streaming on June 24th, with 1-CD and 2-LP versions coming on August 19th.

'FINALLY ENOUGH LOVE: 50 NUMBER ONES' is out digitally on August 19th, alongside a 3CD vision; in addition to this, a limited edition 6-LP version will also be available.

- - -