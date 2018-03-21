Madonna Joins Migos Onstage At Wireless

Madonna joined Migos at the end of their set at today's (July 7th) Wireless festival.

The Queen Of Pop arrived onstage in a blacked out Range Rover, and was spotted at the side of the stage during Migos' set.

The singer couldn't quite resist the limelight, and was spotted singing along to the hip-hop group's hit 'Open It Up'.

Taking centre stage at the end of the set, Madonna wore a chic cream set augmented by flamboyant jewelry.

Of course, this isn't the first time Migos and Madonna have linked - the group shot their 'Narcos' video at her Miami mansion.

