Madonna Cancels Live Shows Due To "Overwhelming" Pain

Madonna has been forced to cancel three 'Madame X' tour dates due to "overwhelming" pain.

The singer released 'Madame X' earlier this year, a startling return from a true icon.

Announcing a series of live shows, Madonna chose to hold down residencies at intimate theatre venues.

Planning three nights at Boston's Boch Center Wang Theatre, the shows have been cancelled on doctor's orders.

In a statement Madonna wrote:

Please forgive this unexpected turn of events.

Doing my show every night brings me so much joy and to cancel is a kind of punishment for me but the pain I’m in right now is overwhelming and I must rest and follow doctors orders so i can come back stronger and better...

