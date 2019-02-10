Madonna Attends Black Lives Matter March In London

Madonna attended yesterday's (June 6th) Black Lives Matter march in London.

The Queen of Pop has shown her support for the cause previously, and was clearly desperate to attend the march.

Attending without fan fare, those in attendance caught sight of Madonna appearing in an unassuming fashion, walking while using crutches.

It's been a difficult year for the iconic singer, with health difficulties disrupting her intimate theatre tour.

That said, she appeared to be in good spirits on the march, pausing for photos with fans.

