Madlib, Oh No Combine On 'The Professionals'

Madlib and Oh No combine once more on 'The Professionals'.

Out now, the album is a full length collaboration from the brothers, pitting exquisite beats against Oh No's probing bars.

One of the duo's most developed, rounded projects together, 'The Professionals' moves from murky hip-hop production work through to hefty rap bangers.

Oh No moves over his brother's beats, with 'The Professionals' becoming another chapter in Madlib's current purple patch.

Recently linking with Freddie Gibbs on 'Bandana',an instrumental version of that lauded album - 'Bandana Beats' - is also slated for release.

Check out 'The Professionals' in full below.

