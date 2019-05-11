Madlib, Freddie Gibbs To Release 'Bandana Beats'

Madlib and Freddie Gibbs will release an instrumental version of their recent collaboration 'Bandana'.

The record landed last year, a seismic push-and-pull between a seminal producer and one of the most forward-thinking Big League rappers in the game.

2020 will bring a full instrumental version of the record, with 'Bandana Beats' set to land on January 31st.

It's set to be a busy year for Madlib, with the prolific producer also linking with his brother Oh No for a full studio project.

The two will resume their alias the Professionals, and a self-titled record will land on January 17th.

