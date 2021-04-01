Madlib, Four Tet Share 'Hopprock'

Madlib and Four Tet combine on new single 'Hopprock'.

The twin production giants form a fresh partnership, with new album 'Sound Ancestors' set to be released later this month .

Due to be released under Madlib's name, the record was arranged and edited by Four Tet.

New track 'Hopprock' is the latest preview, and it's a neat cross-section of their tastes and appetites - left-field hip-hop elements sluiced through with adventurous electronics.

Discussing the process on Instagram in December, Four Tet wrote:

"A few months ago I completed work on an album with my friend Madlib that we’d been making for the last few years. He is always making loads of music in all sorts of styles and I was listening to some of his new beats and studio sessions when I had the idea that it would be great to hear some of these ideas made into a Madlib solo album. Not made into beats for vocalists to use but instead arranged into tracks that could all flow together in an album designed to be listened to start to finish."

"I put this concept to him when we were hanging out eating some nice food one day and we decided to work on this together with him sending me tracks, loops, ideas and experiments that I would arrange, edit, manipulate and combine. I was sent hundreds of pieces of music over a couple of years stretch and during that time I put together this album with all the parts that fitted with my vision."

Tune in now.

'Sound Ancestors' is slated for release later this month.

