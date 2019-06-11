Madlib Curates Focus Playlist For Mindfulness App Headspace

Seminal hip-hop producer Madlib has curated a new playlist for Headspace.

The mindfulness app is a global phenomenon, helping to connect newcomers to breath meditation.

John Legend has been named the app's Chief Music Officer, helping to oversee the integration of music with the app's core values.

Establishing the Focus playlist, John Legend invited Madlib to curate the selection for September.

Clash has been sent a preview of the playlist, and it's a super listen in its own right - impeccably curated, it's much more than a simple 'chill out' selection.

The hip-hop beat maker tunes in to his influences and his contemporaries, finding something fresh in the process.

Listen to the Focus playlist in-app with Headspace HERE.

One of hip hop's most critically acclaimed producers @madlib is here to help you focus and find your flow. Curated by @johnlegend, only on Headspace. Check it out here: https://t.co/qZ0HsVtP2M pic.twitter.com/gJq7pIOJNw — Headspace (@Headspace) September 2, 2020

