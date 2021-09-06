Madi Diaz Unveils New Album 'History Of A Feeling'

Madi Diaz is set to release new album 'History Of A Feeling' on August 27th.

The songwriter has forged a deep partnership with co-producer Andrew Sarlo, and their creative energies form the lynchpin of this incoming full length.

Out on August 27th, the record is trailed by new song 'Woman In My Heart' and its horseback video.

A song about walking away, 'Woman In My Heart' attempts to reconcile contradictory emotions.

She comments: “This song came out in a sort of waking dream while I was actively learning how to part with someone. It was hard enough not to miss/hurt/hate/fight/fuck/feel/get over them, and, what was even harder, was the love we had felt more and more like a mystery and the pain was the only thing coming in clear.”

Shot in Colorado, the video seems to reach towards the timeless. Madi adds: “Stumbling in the dark in old abandoned gold mines, whispering to horses at 9500 feet and digging relentlessly, all of these physical motions called out to us as a signal in a desperate attempt to unearth the truth.”

