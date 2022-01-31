Madi Diaz Teams Up With Angel Olsen, Waxahatchee And Courtney Marie Andrews For New EP

Madi Diaz will release new collaborative EP 'Same History, New Feelings' on March 4th.

The songwriter teams up with Angel Olsen, Waxahatchee and Courtney Marie Andrews on the incoming project, which features new versions of fan favourites.

Out on March 4th, it's marked by inter-supportive creative networks between female artists. Madi comments...

“I've been listening as a fan to these four women for quite awhile now. I’m honoured to call them my friends and to have their voices singing these songs with me is something that I still can’t quite fathom. I’m so thankful for their artistry and their stories giving these songs a whole new world and a whole new life. To share this earth and make music with them in this lifetime is a treasure and a gift from beyond the beyond.”

The project is led by a new version of 'Resentment', which is recast with the support of Waxahatchee's Katie Crutchfield.

“I’m so thrilled to have been asked to reimagine the song ‘Resentment’ from Madi Diaz’s album History Of a Feeling,” says Katie Crutchfield. “I listened to that album more than anything else last year and I think Madi is one of the most talented and exciting people putting out music right now. This specific song hits me so hard every time I hear it and having the chance to sing harmonies with Madi is always a true thrill."

Tune in now.

