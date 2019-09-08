maddi jean's 'Young In Love' Is The Perfect Introduction

maddi jean has always used pop music as a lens to view the world through.

Growing up, her “eternal and OG sources of inspiration” were Lana Del Rey and Taylor Swift, providing a means for her to filter through life's complexities.

Stunned by what she heard, maddi distinctly recalls listening to Lana Del Rey's 'Video Games' for the first time.

She recalls: “The way Lana tells stories through her writing captured me from the very first time I heard 'Video Games', I had never felt so many emotions about a music video and song before, it was so powerful.”

It's something maddi jean wants to encapsulate in her own work, and she certainly aims high on new single 'Young In Love'.

Singing straight from the heart, it's a vivid first offering, with the sighing melodies resulting in something uniquely affecting.

The visuals are pretty damn cool, too, with maddi jean proving to be an irresistible package.

Photo Credit: Immy Waterhouse

