maddi jean's 'Greedy' Is About Asserting Your Own Value

Rising pop force maddi jean has shared her new single 'Greedy'.

The singer's breathless approach has a real vein of originality, the sound of a bold, talented artist speaking her truth.

Her debut EP is incoming, and new single 'Greedy' continues the ascent of this potent vocalist.

We're hearing traces of Lana Del Rey's opaque pop vision, alongside the directness of Scandi-pop goddess Robyn.

Out now, the production carries traces of PC Music in its flouro-soaked glow, while the lyrics tap into a highly personal place.

'Greedy' is a song about asserting your own value and self-worth, with maddi jean commenting:

"'greedy' is all about finding your voice in a relationship, and remembering your worth when you realise you’ve not been respected or valued. a reclamation of power!"

Photo Credit: Immy Waterhouse

