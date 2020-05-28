Maddi Jane's 'FaceTiming Mom' Is A Slick Bop

Maddi Jane returns with new single 'Facetiming Mom'.

On the surface a playful bop, it's a neatly constructed pop song, rooted in that delicious vocal.

Tightly pieced together, the cracks in the facade lead to the darker aspects of Maddi's journey.

A song about perseverance and redemption, 'Facetiming Mom' finds Maddi coming out on top.

She comments...

“'FaceTiming Mom' is a seemingly upbeat pop song, but don’t let the catchy rhythm fool you. This song was written during my darkest days in Los Angeles as an artist. After being thrown around in the music industry throughout my childhood, this is a song about redemption and not giving up, regardless of who comes against you. Sometimes FaceTiming Mom is the best thing to do.”

Tune in now.

