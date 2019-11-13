Mad Men actress Christina Hendricks has compiled a Britpop playlist.

The actress is currently balancing roles in Tin Star and Good Girls, but took time out to share some of her favourite music.

Remarkably, she's a huge Britpop fan, and seemingly started a playlist featuring her 90s favourites while on-set shooting American Woman.

The playlist is titled 'This Burning Woman' and it's stacked with old favourites - think The Verve, Blur, The Charlatans, Happy Mondays, and Ocean Colour Scene - but it also goes wider.

Ripping into the past with The Undertones, she also looks to North America and includes the likes of Arcade Fire.

Currently featuring 128 songs it's a decent office listen - we've tested it out already!

