Mack Keane & ESTA. Share Slow Jam 'O.M.L.'

Mack Keane and ESTA. have shared their new single 'O.M.L.'

Out now on Soulection it's an exquisite slow jam, the R&B drenched harmonies matched by some sublime elements in the production.

The flecks of Spanish guitar are augmented by those rolling snares, while guest DESTIN CONRAD takes the whole package to the next level.

A chance for the duo to explore vulnerability, it really takes you on a journey.

They comment...

“While our first single 'Open Up' was written and created from a real place of vulnerability, we wanted to create some contrast with 'O.M.L.', something that didn’t take itself too seriously yet was still relatable. We have lots of music we’ve done with Destin, but 'O.M.L.' was the first one we wrote.”

“We knew how special our chemistry was right when we started working. Larrenwong was there in that first session too and he wrote the guitar loop. We needed some help putting the finishing touches on the lyrics, so we called Dab and Mike McGregor and they brought it all together.”

A pristine alt-soul jammer, 'O.M.L.' finds its makers revelling in emotion - tune in now.

