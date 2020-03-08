Machinedrum Spars With Freddie Gibbs On 'Kane Train'

Machinedrum will release his new album 'A View Of U' on October 9th.

The producer is in perpetual motion, whether that's his own work, the JETS project, or his multitude of collaborations.

His meditation practice sits at the centre of this, however, and it's this reference which anchors his new album.

'A View Of U' was largely prompted by the experiences of meditation, while stylistically Machinedrum skips between cutting edge hip-hop, left field electronics, and outernational techno.

“The feeling of being out of your body feels infinite. It feels like time has stopped. It feels like the birth of creation,” he explains. “It feels like the impossible becomes possible. It feels unfamiliar and familiar at the same time. It feels scary at first but once you let go of that fear and surrender to the experience it feels incredibly beautiful and life changing.”

Two new songs are online now: 'Ur2yung' is an instrumental, while 'Kane Train' finds Machinedrum recruiting Freddie Gibbs for a phenomenal back and forth.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Bethany Vargas

