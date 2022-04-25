Machinedrum Shares Ambient Album 'Elysian'

Machinedrum has shared a new ambient electronic album under his tstewart alias.

The producer uses the moniker for his calming, down-tempo work, detaching himself from the club environment for something based more on mood, and texture.

Out now, new album 'Elysian' is an intriguing, sub-zero concoction, with his painterly work drawn from the heady atmosphere of Elysian Park.

Aiming to look at the park with a fresh pair of eyes, 'Elysian' has a dewy sense of innocence; indeed, it's this approach that frames the accompanying short film.

Film maker Actual Objects work with tstewart on the film, commenting: "We took direct inspiration from Elysian Park and the climate of Los Angeles. To create this portrait, we scouted and photo scanned plants, trees, and ground textures to replicate the scene as closely as we can for the videos."

"However, as the songs progress, we started to subtly introduce other natural elements, bringing in flora and environmental assets from around the world. Pulling from different climates, such as rainforests, temperate forests, or the desert, to start to create a really surreal and phantasmagorical environment without getting too psychedelic."

Tune in now.

Check out the album in full below.

- - -