Machinedrum Announces New EP 'Psyconia'

Production polymath Machinedrum will release new EP 'Psyconia' on September 10th.

A multi-talented artist, the producer - real name Travis Stewart - returns with a project that broadens his studio voice still further.

Out on September 10th, guests range from CultureRap dynamo Deniro Farrar, club figure Chrome Sparks, and indie rock songwriter Jorge Elbrecht.

“We have a few fig trees growing on our property and they tend to withstand the harshest climates southern California throws at them, so I found that inspiring,” the producer explains.

“There’s also an area near where I live known as Figueroa which is a Spanish translation of Figueira, aka the Portuguese name for a fig tree. I found these synchronicities intriguing and so I went with it for the theme of this EP. It’s especially relevant to this time in my life in which my daughter has become a symbol of creation and abundance in my life.”

Lead single 'Only One' is online now, and it matches Machinedrum's deconstructed breakbeat technology with the enchanting soul of vocalist Angelica Bess.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Bethany Vargas

