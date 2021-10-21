Mac Wetha Races Back With 'IDONTBELIEVEIT!!'

London's Mac Wetha has shared his new single 'IDONTBELIEVEIT!!' - tune in now.

Part of the storied NiNE8 Collective, Mac was previously best known as a producer, as well as performing in Biig Piig's live set.

Lockdown forced him to look inwards, however, resulting in a deal with Dirty Hit and a startling new EP.

The creativity continues on his new single, and it's the sound of Mac having a blast and relishing his post-lockdown freedoms.

Out now, 'IDONTBELIEVEIT!!' comes with a frenzied energy, and it dis into his guitar background recalling 90s alt rock bangers from Pavement and Weezer.

Fresh from his starring role on the beabadoobee tour, 'IDONTBELIEVEIT!!' is a real statement.

Tune in now.

