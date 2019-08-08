Mac Miller Songs 'Right', 'Floating' Are Shared Online

Two unheard Mac Miller songs have been placed online.

The rapper's posthumous album 'Circles' landed earlier this year, a companion piece to the Grammy-nominated 'Swimming'.

Both LPs were produced by Jon Brion, who completed work on 'Circles' after Mac's death.

A deluxe edition of 'Circles' is now online, and it features two unheard songs: 'Right' and 'Floating'.

Tune in now.

