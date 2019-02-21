Mac Miller, Madlib Recorded An Album Together

The tragic loss of Mac Miller was made all the more poignant by what he could have achieved.

An artist truly coming into his own, he was relentlessly creative, pushing himself into a number of different projects.

Producer Thelonious Martin worked closely with Mac Miller, and reflected on his friend's legacy in a new interview with DJ Booth .

Curiously, he also mentions an unreleased album, produced with the Beat Conducta himself Madlib at the helm.

"There’s plenty of it," he said. "When we was working on 'Guidelines', he was always excited about all these other songs. He had this Madlib album, called 'Maclib'. I opened for Madlib in Chicago last summer, at Pitchfork. So I’m opening for Madlib, and about 15, 20 minutes left in my set, Madlib pulls up. Pete Rock walks up as well."

"So I’m trying to focus and DJ, and Madlib gets on and 15 minutes into his set he just randomly plays a Mac Miller joint. And I turn to him, I’m like, “There’s more of these, right?” He’s said, “Oh, yeah, there’s a whole album. 'Maclib'.” What! What! He just kept moving on with his DJ set. If Madlib decides to bless the world with that project, he should."

There's corroboration, too - Thundercat was seemingly in the studio when it all went down.

I was there when he recorded it. Blew my fucking mind. https://t.co/4e4vXQf2Aa — ashy daddy (@Thundercat) February 21, 2019

