Mac Miller Introduces New Album 'Swimming'

American rap artist Mac Miller will release new album 'Swimming' on August 3rd.

The rapper has been teasing the release for some time, with 13 track release 'Swimming' arriving this summer.

Fans who pre-order the record will gain access to new songs 'Small Worlds' and 'Self Care' - the latter of which comes equipped with a new Christian Weber directed video.

Check it out now.

1. ‘Come Back To Earth’

2. ‘Hurt Feelings’

3. ‘What's The Use?’

4. ‘Perfecto’

5. ‘Self Care’

6. ‘Wings’

7. ‘Ladders’

8. ‘Small Worlds’

9. ‘Conversation Pt. 1’

10. ‘Dunno’

11. ‘Jet Fuel’

12. ‘2009’

13. ‘So It Goes’

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.