Mac DeMarco Plays It Straight With 'All Of Our Yesterdays'

Mac DeMarco has shared his new song 'All Of Our Yesterdays' - tune in now.

The songwriter is back with new album 'Here Comes The Cowboy', almost entirely written and recorded on his own.

Working from his Los Angeles studio, Mac DeMarco further refines his usual mix of ragged pathos and dogged irony.

'All Of Your Yesterdays' is the closest he's come for some time to playing it straight, lyrically sitting in the shadow of a break up.

With the lilting lead guitar line working against his half-spoken vocal, it's genuinely quite affecting, with Mac meditating on the lyric that supplies the song title.

He supplies a note with the song...

“Hi everybody, Mac here.

Here’s my new song, it’s called ‘All Of Our Yesterdays.’ This was the first song I wrote in the sequence of songs that appear on my new record. Most of the rest of the songs were written in November right before we went on tour in Europe, but this one’s probably from about seven or eight months before that. I left it sitting with only one verse done for a long time, then finished it up while I was writing the rest of the record.

The phrase ‘all of our yesterdays’ comes from the play Macbeth. Also I think there’s a Star Trek episode from 1969 with the same title; very cool. I had just seen a documentary about Oasis before writing this song, and I was trying to write a gigantic rock and roll hit with my renewed love for the band. I didn’t really get close to that at all, but I’m happy with the song that came out hahahahaha.

I hope you enjoy, have a nice day. See ya later.”

Photo Credit: Christine Lai

