Mac DeMarco Launches Own Label

Mac DeMarco is set to launch his own record label, the snappily titled Mac's Record Label.

The songwriter previously worked with Captured Tracks, while this new imprint will be distributed through Caroline.

In a press note Mac said: "My friend Jen who plays drums in The Courtneys gave me the name..."

Pretty logical choice, all told. Looking ahead, Mac DeMarco has just announced a solo tour of the United States, before returning to his band set up for a full Autumn jaunt.

Catch Mac DeMarco in the UK at the following shows:

October

29 Belfast Limelight 1

30 Manchester Now Wave 10th Birthday - Victoria Warehouse

31 Southampton This Old Bat - O2 Guildhall

