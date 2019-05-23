Mac DeMarco Launches Bizarre New Web Series

Mac DeMarco has launched a new web series.

The indie songwriter will take the helm for Advanced Studio Recording Techniques, a series coming to you courtesy of the Eternal Family membership service.

Billed as an “artist-run membership experience and a place to try out new ideas” a subscription to the service costs $5 per month.

Mac DeMarco will open his series by focussing on the echo chamber, and the first trailer has gone live.

The clip focusses on Mac's face, smeared with vaseline - it's a little odd, to say the least.

Check out details of Eternal Family HERE and find the trailer below.

