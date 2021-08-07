Mabes Shares Cute New Pop Moment 'Radio'

Essex songwriter Mabes returns with new pop moment 'Radio'.

The singer's approach is steeped in Americana, yet swaps Nashville for her native UK.

Bright and breezy alt-pop that comes laden with colour, there's a gentle swab of nostalgia in her potent mixture.

Out shortly, 'Radio' follows the viral success of her debut album 'Wait & See', which clocked up more than 38 million streams in its first year of release.

Discussing young love, it's a refreshing trip down memory lane framed by nostalgia.

She says...

“I wrote 'Radio' about hearing a song that takes you back years… in this instance it reminds me of a past relationship that I look back on fondly. The lyrics mention how I always skip this song, but I hear it in the back of a taxi and it’s in my head for ages reminding me of that past love.”

We're able to share 'Radio' before anyone else - tune in now.

