Mabes Documents Social Anxiety On 'Keeping The Noise Down'

Mabes only released her debut single 12 months ago, but she's already connected with millions across the globe.

A potent new pop voice, each track feels like a statement, like a present carefully wrapped and sent directly to you.

She's moving with velocity, too. New single 'Keeping The Noise Down' amplifies her approach, dealing with social anxiety amid some irresistible electronics.

Bubbling with pop potential, her wonderful delivery is born from a real life event, a party gone awry amid rising consternation.

“This track captures a memory of a house party I went to. I didn’t know many people, and the more small talk I made with people the more awkward and self-conscious I became. So, I started to drink more hoping I would loosen up, but I was in a different wave to everyone else at the party and eventually locked myself in the toilet because I felt so out of place.”

“I did wonder if there was anyone else in the house who was also 'faking the fun' to fit in. Maybe it can be an analogy for general life as well, putting up with uncomfortable situations just to “fit in”. I’ve learned that, actually, not being at the party suits me better, and that’s okay!”

Delivered with impeccable sincerity, 'Keeping The Noise Down' is a mini-manifesto for Mabes' warm, open approach.

Tune in now.

