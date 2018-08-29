Mabel Shares New Single 'One Shot'

Mabel has shared new summer-fresh single 'One Shot' alongside a full UK headline tour.

The newcomer has enjoyed a stellar 12 months, including Top 10 hits and the biggest live shows of her life.

Tropical-tinged new single 'One Shot' is a superb end to the summer, an instantly addictive return from a bold pop voice.

In Mabel's word 'One Shot' is “so important! After ‘Finders Keepers’ and ‘Fine Line’ I wanted to make another up-tempo, playful track that people could dance to. ‘One Shot’ is about playing hard to get and knowing what you want. I do believe that when it comes to relationships that you have to set the bar high and know your worth so that you never settle, and that’s what ‘One Shot’ is about.”

Released alongside details of a UK tour later in the year, you can check out 'One Shot' below, and then find details of the tour after the jump.

Catch Mabel at the following shows:

November

29 Dublin Academy

30 Glasgow Garage

December

2 Newcastle University

4 Leeds Stylus

5 Manchester O2 Ritz

6 Birmingham Institute

8 Cardiff University Great Hall

10 Bristol Academy

11 Bournemouth Academy

12 London Brixton Academy

For tickets to the latest Mabel shows click HERE.

