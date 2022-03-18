Mabel Drops Hedonistic Single 'Good Luck'

Mabel has shared her new single 'Good Luck'.

The stats alone are imposing: Mabel has notched up 12 (!) Top 20 hits, while her debut album 'High Expectations' was the best-selling debut by a British woman in 2019.

She's a star, in other words, something reinforced by the glitzy hedonism of her new single.

Out now, 'Good Luck' is a dollop of digi-pop empowerment, driven forwards by Jax Jones and Galantis.

Unashamed to be anthemic, it's a self-consciously big piece of songwriting, designed to fill the cavernous arenas that await her.

‘Good Luck’, says Mabel, “is the empowering song you need when getting ready to go out: when you’re feeling low about someone, and your friends will take you out to get that person off your mind.”

Tune in now.

