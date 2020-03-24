M1llionz Drops All-Out Banger 'Y PREE'

Rising UK rap force M1llionz has shared his new single 'Y PREE'.

Already tipped for the absolute pinnacle, M1llionz seizes the throne with his latest release.

An all-out banger, 'Y PREE' is a stellar return, pushing his trademark swagger to the limit.

Kenny Allstar summed it up best: “.. an artist that’s gonna have a sick 2020. That’s not a prediction, it’s a spoiler.”

The full video is online now - executively directed by M1llionz and his in-house director Chauffeur, it was shot entirely on location across the island of Jamaica.

Tune in now.

