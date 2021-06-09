M Muncho Drops Wavy New Single 'Breadwinner'

M Huncho has dropped new single 'Breadwinner'.

The masked MC has made a habit out of collaboration over the past 12 months, as well as bolstering his reputation as a features artist.

Out now, 'Breadwinner' finds M Huncho returning to headline solo duties, and it follows a sneak preview in his 'Overpriced' freestyle video.

A punchy return, M Huncho's surreal word play is brought to life in the Meeks& Frost-directed music video which features M Huncho surrounded by toasters.

A literal breadwinner, then... Tune in now.

M Huncho hits Wireless on September 12th.

- - -