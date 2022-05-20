M Huncho Drops Debut Album 'Chasing Euphoria'

M Huncho has shared his long-awaited debut album in full.

The pivotal UK rapper recently sold out London's Brixton Academy, bringing out a slew of guests to celebrate his ascent.

Work on his debut album saw M Huncho reach towards formative albums in his life, bringing LPs from J Cole, Future, Ye, Kendrick, and Drake into the studio.

He comments: "We had the album's artwork up on the wall. From each of those records we took something we loved, put them all in a blender, then mixed them up and drank the juice. Then we’d go through the beats with the producers and make something from scratch.”

A leader of the trap wave, new album 'Chasing Euphoria' brings those elements into one place, for an addictive brew of trans-Atlantic flavours.

Through production and his crisp flow, he wanted to "sweep people off their feet, (and for) people to say I’ve never heard this type of music come from the UK."

