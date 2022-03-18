M Huncho Details Debut Album 'Chasing Euphoria'

M Huncho will release his debut album 'Chasing Euphoria' on May 20th.

The masked bandit is one of UK rap's foremost figures, a one-man anthem machine who hits harder than most.

Outstripping his peers, M Huncho hits London's O2 Academy Brixton next week, and he's just outlined plans for his debut album.

Eagerly awaited by fans, the record is out on May 20th, and boasts a whopping 22 tracks.

Embodying his trap wave style, 'Chasing Euphoria' is led by new single 'Lean', which boasts a feature from Giggs.

A swaggering return augmented by the Peckham legend, you can check out 'Lean' below.

