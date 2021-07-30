MØ Shares New Single 'Kindness' - "A Love Letter To My Fans"

MØ returns with emotive new single 'Kindness'.

Out now, it's self-described as "a love letter to my fans" and is an attempt to repay them for their ongoing support and warmth.

Pulling down the veil, MØ lets her feelings hang out, resulting in a single that is dazzling, direct, and fizzing with new ideas.

Penned alongside Ariel Rechtshaid and Yangze, the trio worked across timezones and lockdowns to complete the track.

MØ explains: "'Kindness' is a love letter to my fans. I wrote it at a time when I was feeling, like a lot of people, disconnected from the physical world. Despite being isolated, there was this beautiful connection and support from my fans and from our little online community, which I was so thankful for."

"I wrote the first demo in Copenhagen on a beat by my friend Yangze. Ariel Rechstshaid then joined the process and - working online and across timezones - we made this song take shape."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Fryd Frydendahl

- - -