MØ Shares 'Forever Neverland' Tracklisting

MØ has shared the full tracklisting from her incoming LP 'Forever Neverland'.

The Nordic pop queen is enjoying a stellar 2018, with new album 'Forever Neverland' set to land on October 19th.

The full tracklisting is a thing of beauty, featuring a raft of guest spots from Charli XCX, Diplo, Empress Of, and more.

New song 'Way Down' is online now, with encroaching darkness adding shade to MØ's pop vision. She says:

"My new song 'Way Down' is a semi-apocalyptic song about feeling scared and depressed about the ways of world politics these days. All information - both true and fake - just seems so chaotic and frightening that sometimes you want escape it for a moment and go 'get drunk with your baby' in the hopes of waking up reset and able."

"I made the track with my producer Stint, who is also executive producer on Forever Neverland, and songwriter Cara Salimando. I’ve been playing it live for a while now and I’m so happy to finally release it officially."

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

Intro (Purple Like Summer Rain)

Way Down

I Want You

Blue Nostalgia

Sun In Our Eyes (with Diplo)

Mercy feat. What So Not

If It's Over feat. Charli XCX

West Hollywood

Beautiful Wreck

Red Wine feat. Empress Of

Imaginary Friend

Trying To Be Good

Purple Like Summer Rain

For tickets to the latest MØ shows click HERE.

