Mích Cota Returns As Kízis, Shares Remarkably Beautiful 'In Our House'

Canadian artist Mích Cota returns as Kízis, sharing her new single 'In Our House'.

Raised in Southern Ontario, Canada, her work moves between left field experimentation and surging melody.

New song 'In Our House' walks the tightrope between these, the pirouetting glockenspiel matched to spiralling four on the floor rhythms.

It's an intoxicating return, so beguiling in its fragrant use of beauty. Speaking on the track she says:

“In my reflection I am living, in this song about a house I no longer call a home, I wrote a prophecy. I have seen the darkness in time, we all have our stories. In this song and video I sing with all sincere joy because in today, I am fascinated in the rhythm of life.”

Reminiscent of ANOHNI in its boundless freedom, 'In Our House' feels like the beginning of something new, and extremely brave.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Raph Sandler

