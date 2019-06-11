LYZZA Collides With Joe Goddard On 'Neverland'

LYZZA collides with Joe Goddard on new single 'Neverland'.

The club figure moves between Amsterdam and London, tapping into underground cultural currents on her travels.

New EP 'DEFIANCE' spins these elements in a fresh direction, adding something vivid, and at times almost pop-centric.

Incoming, the self-released document is teased by new single 'Neverland', which features some key guests.

A collaboration with Hot Chip's Joe Goddard, guest production is also supplied by Jungle’s Tom McFarland.

LYZZA dominates the track, though, with her emphatic vocal spinning the lucid electronics something different.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Lois Cohen

