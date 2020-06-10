Lynks Shares A Remarkable Courtney Barnett Cover

Lynks is a truly remarkable talent.

A proven multi-hyphenate, their work is a response to his surroundings, working to reflect the world they find themselves in.

When lockdown set in at the start of the year, Lynks set themselves a challenge - to release some new every day for a week.

Becoming the Self-Isolation Tapes, Lynks now aims to follow this remarkable project with a new EP.

Out next year, it's led by this surreal Courtney Barnett cover, in which 'Pedestrian At Best' is flipped on its side.

The alt-rock jammer is re-tooled as a wild slice of electronic DIY pop, accompanied by some jarring, arresting visuals.

