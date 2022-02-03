Lynks Launches 'MEN' Trilogy With 'Hey Joe (Relax)'

Lynks has shared details of new trilogy 'MEN'.

The project is out on April 1st, and will be accompanied by Lynks' largest ever UK tour.

A key player in UK music, Lynks blends an outrageous, tongue-in-cheek approach with some deft pop songwriting.

New single 'Hey Joe (Relax)' is about the sudden sense of regret that comes when introducing a significant other to your friends... are they actually a walking mistake? The vocal purrs on this theme, with Lynks stating: "Opinions are like arseholes... I don't want yours!"

They explain: "'Hey Joe (Relax)' is about bringing a guy you’ve been dating to meet your friends, and suddenly clocking that he’s a complete twat. It’s about the moment where your entire perspective about a man shifts. And you see him for what he is; a devil’s advocating, button pushing, confrontational, edgelord. And it’s suddenly totally unthinkable that you ever wanted to shag him."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Adam Martin

