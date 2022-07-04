Lynks Charts A "Labour Of Love" For 'Perfect Human Specimen'

UK multi-disciplinary talent Lynks shares the video for new single 'Perfect Human Specimen'.

A dynamic, unpredictable artist, Lynks recently sealed off their 'MEN' trilogy with no-small-degree of aplomb.

New single 'Perfect Human Specimen' is a genuinely wild piece of synthetic pop, its 80s tones seemingly allowed to degrade over time resulting in something raw, and DIY.

Out now, it's backed by a video that recalls New York's public access TV - think Wayne's World camcorders as a reference point - while adding subversive elements.

A showcase for the outsiders, 'Perfect Human Specimen' flips your norms at every turn. Lynks comments...

"This video was a real labour of love. We originally had a whole different concept for it, but had to think on our feet and change the whole concept on the day as the London Tube Strikes meant half the cast couldn't reach the venue! A nightmare, but turned out to be kind of a dream? We treated it as if we were on Drag Race and had four hours to conceptualise and shoot an entire music video. And we bloody did it!"

"Thank God for the incredible Romeo De La Cruz - they absolutely destroyed their role as The Perfect Human Specimen. Plus all the extras who thought they were just going to be sitting in the audience but ended up on stage showing us their various talents... Legends. A crazy day, but the crew; Ella Margolin, Mars Washington, Ismay Bickerton, Elliot Reeves and Laura Marcus made it so much fun, plus Ivo Beckett's incredible editing really brought it to life! So happy with the final thing."

Photo Credit: Mars Washington @mrwashphoto

