Lyla Foy Shares New Single 'No God'

Lyla Foy has shared new track 'No God' - tune in now.

The songwriter's incoming album 'Bigger Brighter' arrives on September 14th, featuring guest spots from Mercury Rev and Civil Wars.

A huge undertaking, she recently commented: "This album comes as a release and also a relief to me. It’s saying goodbye to one cosmos and welcoming another, probably more chaotic one."

New single 'No God' is online now, brimming with energy and poise, pursued by a real sense of purpose.

Constructed along long-time collaborator Oli Deakin, it tackles fate, religion, and the role spiritual belief plays in our lives.

Lyla explains...

"It's a comment on why there are so many of us that feel the need for a sense of structure, whether through religion or an ideology. Also, it's about the idea of fate, if it exists and how much control we potentially have to move through scenes of our own design."

Tune in now.

