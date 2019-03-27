Lykke Li Launches 'still sad still sexy' EP

Lykke Li has shared details of her incoming EP 'still sad still sexy'.

The Swedish artist is set to be a permanent fixture this summer, having sung on the lead single - and title track - of Mark Ronson’s forthcoming album 'Late Night Feelings'.

Set to support Florence & The Machine at British Summertime presents Hyde Park on July 13th, she's certainly keeping busy.

New EP 'still sad still sexy' matches remixes against newly recorded material, with the final version set to drop in just a few weeks.

For now, Lykke Li has shared a newly remixed version of 'sex money feelings die', featuring guest spots from Lil Baby and snowsa.

Tune in now.

