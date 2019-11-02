Lydia Ainsworth's 'Tell Me I Exist' Is The Entry Point Into A Dream World

Lydia Ainsworth will release her new album 'Phantom Forest' on May 10th.

It's her third album, and since the release of second LP 'Darling Of The Afterglow' in 2017 she's transferred to Los Angeles.

Rooting herself in a natural environment quickly being impinged upon by modern capitalism, these eco-centric themes drive her new work.

Describing 'Phantom Forest' "as a play taking place in Mother Nature's vanishing home" it uses three perspectives: her own, Mother Nature, and a Greek chorus.

New song 'Tell Me I Exist' is the entrance point into this dream world, an evocative, spectral, phantom-like piece that dwells in the uncanny.

Never fully revealing itself, 'Tell Me I Exist' is perceived only in glances, appearing in the corner of your eye and then being dashed from sight.

Tune in now.

Catch Lydia Ainsworth at London's Steelyard on April 9th.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.