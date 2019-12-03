LYAM's 'Misery' Is A Dark, Twisted Production

Reclusive East London aesthete LYAM has shared twisted new single 'Misery'.

LYAM is also a member of Young Turks affiliated act TTY, but steps out on his own for this new release.

It's a moody introduction, one indebted to soundsystem culture through its pursuance of bass culture abstraction.

It's a defiantly UK sound, with the husky spoken word reminiscent of the much-missed Hyperdub artist Spaceape.

Frozen in zero gravity, the Digital Mystikz style pressure is exerted through production from Sporting Life, formerly the producer for NYC's own Ratking.

Murky trip-hop with a 2k20 feel, you can check out 'Misery' below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.